Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

Stoneridge Inc. , a Novi, Michigan-based maker of electrical and electronic vehicle systems, lowered its third-quarter guidance on Wednesday, and said the continued supply chain-related challenges and higher costs had reduced production schedules for its original equipment manufacturers, or OEM, customers. The company noted an IHS Markit forecast from Sept. 16 for third-quarter worldwide automotive production suggested its weighted average end-markets declined by about 13% f relative to assumptions made on its second-quarter earnings call. "The overall transportation industry continues to be challenged by the global pandemic and its aftermath," CEO Jon DeGaynor said in a statement. "Recent production...

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO