Julie Wright announces candidacy for Smith County Trustee Election

To All the Residents of Smith County: My name is Julie Wright and I am running for the office of Smith County Trustee. I have been blessed to live in Smith County my whole life. I am the daughter of Horace Hale and Elaine Wright of Carthage. I have two children, Caleb, who is a junior at MTSU, and Jenna, who is a junior at SCHS. I am a member of the Carthage Church of Christ. I graduated from Smith County High School. I hold an Associate’s Degree and in the Spring I will graduate with Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. I also completed classes though the State of Tennessee and became a Certified County Financial Officer. I am a Deputy Trustee for the Honorable Lee Ann Williams who will be retiring at the end of her term. I have the experience and knowledge that is needed to run this office. I would be humbled and honored by your vote.