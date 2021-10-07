CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smith County, TN

Julie Wright announces candidacy for Smith County Trustee Election

smithcountyinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo All the Residents of Smith County: My name is Julie Wright and I am running for the office of Smith County Trustee. I have been blessed to live in Smith County my whole life. I am the daughter of Horace Hale and Elaine Wright of Carthage. I have two children, Caleb, who is a junior at MTSU, and Jenna, who is a junior at SCHS. I am a member of the Carthage Church of Christ. I graduated from Smith County High School. I hold an Associate’s Degree and in the Spring I will graduate with Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. I also completed classes though the State of Tennessee and became a Certified County Financial Officer. I am a Deputy Trustee for the Honorable Lee Ann Williams who will be retiring at the end of her term. I have the experience and knowledge that is needed to run this office. I would be humbled and honored by your vote.

smithcountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Smith County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Smith County, TN
Government
City
Carthage, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy