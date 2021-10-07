School District Shares Equity Survey Results

Administrators and equity teams from each school have been examining all aspects of equity, anti-racism, and inclusion in our district, according to Lisa Steiger, assistant superintendent of equity and inclusion. She gave a presentation about equity in the schools at the September 28 Board of Education meeting.Each school building has an equity team that includes administrators, teachers, secretaries and custodians.Steiger reviewed the district’s efforts around its equity goal, including looking at HIB (harassment, intimidation and bullying) and other data; professional development and curricular initiatives; student conversations and focus groups; and the decision to work with the Great Schools Partnership, a nonprofit consultant, as equity coaches.Parent FeedbackSteiger reported results from a parent survey administered last spring that garnered 1,740 responses and 550 comments.The survey explored how well educators create an environment that helps their child learn; and whether educators value the diversity of children’s backgrounds.Some questions required a yes or no answer, and others asked parents whether they strongly agree or disagree with a certain subject. There were also open ended questions about what equity in Livingston should look like.“Parents told us that an equity initiative in Livingston would look like a more diverse curriculum with pedagogy that would address antiracism, equity, diversity and inclusion,” she said.For one statement, “Adults have created a safe space for my child,” 71 percent of the respondents said they strongly agree, and 21 percent said they somewhat agree.For the item, “I believe that my child feels welcome and included,” 66 percent strongly agreed; 25 percent somewhat agreed;For the item, “Other students treat my child with respect,” results indicate that 49 percent strongly agree; and 38 percent somewhat agree.Additional items included: adults treat my child with respect; the system for assessing students is fair; how well educators create an environment that helps my child learn; and how well educators value the diversity of children’s backgrounds.The responses were further broken down by race, as reported by the parent to the school.The survey results are included in the equity presentation that is posted on the Board of Education section of the district website. that we can do a better job of being culturally and religiously aware,” commented Steiger. “We heard there are many people who believe that we as adults, maybe our students, are not respecting differences, or not creating a sense of belonging.”Parents also provided feedback on how the hiring practices look, and (Continued from Page A-1) ...