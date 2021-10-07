CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres branching out into skincare

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen DeGeneres has announced a skincare line called Kind Science. The 63-year-old television host is branching out into the beauty market after announcing her eponymous entertainment show will go off air in 2022 after 19 seasons.

