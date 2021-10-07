CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Canadian pot producer Tilray Inc on Thursday reported a 43% rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by strong demand for cannabis after coronavirus-led lockdowns. The world’s largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Net cannabis revenue jumped 38%.

