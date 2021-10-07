CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has fed his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Gurnah's “uncompromising and compassionate...

