Queen Latifah on Challenging the Stigma Surrounding Obesity for Novo Nordisk

Queen Latifah has long been royalty when it comes to inclusivity. Whether it is promoting women’s empowerment, supporting LGBT+ causes, creating a clothing line that fits all body types or partnering with L’Oréal to launch a cosmetics collection that “embraces all shades of beauty”, her efforts have been substantial. Now she is taking on an important topic that is too often overlooked: obesity. She is the driving force behind the ‘It’s bigger than me’ campaign launching today in conjunction with Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company that specializes in chronic weight management. Queen Latifah shares her personal feelings about the new effort with The Drum. She also discusses marketers’ responsibilities when it comes to promoting inclusion as well as positive body image.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO