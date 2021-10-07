Queen Latifah on Challenging the Stigma Surrounding Obesity for Novo Nordisk
When the conversation about obesity enters the public sphere, the tone can sometimes be misleading. Words of concern, jest, or intended motivation from onlookers can dull the edges of a potentially judgmental message. However, the end-result is often still the same for those actually living with it: blame, guilt and—most potent of all—shame. A new campaign from pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk posits that there’s way more to stories about weight and body acceptance.www.adweek.com
