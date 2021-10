Shockwaves were sent through the women’s college basketball world on Tuesday when Nikki McCray-Penson announced her exit from the Mississippi State program as head coach. McCray-Penson cited health reasons for her exit with no official details, but the basketball legend-turned coach was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago. While it’s difficult news for McCray-Penson and MSU alike, the reality is that the Bulldogs are now being coached by interim head coach Doug Novak who is a longtime basketball mind coaching women’s basketball for the first time in his career. On top of that, the season is a month away from tipping off and the Bulldogs have over half of their roster playing basketball in Starkville for the first time.

2 HOURS AGO