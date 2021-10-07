Wayne County Sex Offender Arrested
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Albert J. Webber, age 40, formally from 5472 Rt. 104 Williamson for Grand Larceny 4th, Criminal Trespass 3rd and Failure to Notify a Change in Address as a registered sex offender . Webber was being held in Erie County Jail on unrelated charges. He was transported to the Town of Lyons Court for arraignment on the Failure to Notify a Change of Address. While at Court Webber was arraigned on a bench Warrant for the Grand Larceny and the Criminal Trespass. Webber was transported to the Wayne County Jail for processing and transported back to Erie County Jail. Webber will reappear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0