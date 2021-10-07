CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, NY

Wayne County Sex Offender Arrested

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 6 days ago

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Albert J. Webber, age 40, formally from 5472 Rt. 104 Williamson for Grand Larceny 4th, Criminal Trespass 3rd and Failure to Notify a Change in Address as a registered sex offender . Webber was being held in Erie County Jail on unrelated charges. He was transported to the Town of Lyons Court for arraignment on the Failure to Notify a Change of Address. While at Court Webber was arraigned on a bench Warrant for the Grand Larceny and the Criminal Trespass. Webber was transported to the Wayne County Jail for processing and transported back to Erie County Jail. Webber will reappear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of 57 year old Sodus man following the investigation of a domestic dispute in the Village of Sodus Point. It is alleged that John M. Kennedy, of N Fitzhugh St, was involved in an argument with a family member and during that argument he made threatening gestures with a fork and spit in their face. Kennedy’s alleged actions violated a refrain from order of protection issued by the Town of Sodus Court. Kennedy was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. Kennedy was transported to the Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date to answer to the charges.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Homeless Man Accused of Stealing Cadillac in Schuyler County

A homeless man that led police in Schuyler County on a pursuit last month was arrested this week at the Tompkins County Jail. Joseph Esposito is accused of taking off from Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies as they attempted to stop a black Cadillac that had been reportedly stolen. The 36-year old led a pursuit on County Road 14 and State Route 13 in the town of Cayuta before the pursuit was called off for safety reasons in the city of Ithaca.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Update: Police Find Body of Missing Newark Man

The body of a Newark man reported missing last week was found by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Roy “R.J.” Vandemortel was last seen in Clifton Springs at the Tops Plaza on September 30th. Troopers say his body was found in a nearby wooded area. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Police Report Harassment Arrest

A Stark Avenue resident was arrested Monday by Penn Yan Police on a warrant issued out of Penn Yan Village Court. 33-year old Samantha Mayhew is accused of subjecting another person to unwanted physical contact during an incident that occurred last Wednesday. Mayhew is scheduled to appear in Penn Yan...
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Erie County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Government
City
Wayne, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
City
Lyons, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested for Harassment

On Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 1:34 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brian T. Shannon, age 25, of Waterloo, New York for harassment in the second degree. The arrest stems from a domestic dispute that occurred on September 30th, 2021. During the dispute, Shannon engaged in unwanted physical contact with a female victim. Shannon grabbed the female’s arm and pushed her while she was sitting in her vehicle. Shannon was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. An order of protection was requested on behalf of the victim.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A Penn Yan woman was arrested by Penn Yan Police Monday following a traffic stop in the village. Amber Sue Ellis was observed driving a car on Main Street with an alleged suspended registration. A traffic stop was initiated and a subsequent investigation revealed that Ellis’s driver’s license was also suspended.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Covert Car Crash Claims the Life of A Tompkins County Woman

A Tompkins County woman was killed in a one-car accident in the town of Covert on October 2nd. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released information this morning regarding the death of Tacara Ortiz. They say the 22-year old Lansing woman was traveling north on State Route 96 at around 3 a.m. when her car left the road, struck a culvert, and became airborne before coming to rest on its side in a ditch. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free Ortiz from the wreckage. She later passed away at Cayuga Medical Center.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Chase in Ontario County Leads to Stolen Guns & More

Two people from Rochester are facing weapons charges after a car chase by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies. Just before 4:00pm Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Johnson Hill Road in Bristol. As deputies approached the residence, a truck fled the scene. Deputies attempted to get the truck to pull over but it accelerated, trying to flee from them. During the pursuit, the truck went into a soy bean field in East Bloomfield, then continued on to Route 444 and onto Route 96 before losing control of the vehicle in the Railside Market parking lot in Victor.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Rt#Arraignment#Grand Larceny#The Town Of Lyons Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Driver Charged With DWI After Car Strikes House in Tyre

A Clyde woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after the car she was driving left the road and struck a house in the town of Tyre Monday. Tsianina Lewis’s car struck the house at 1629 Odell Road after her car left the road as she attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Strang Road from State Route 414. The 46-year-old Lewis was taken to Geneva General Hospital for undisclosed injuries. There was no word on if anyone was home at the time of the 9 a.m. accident.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Woman Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Wolcott woman on a bench warrant issued out of the Lyons Town court. Deputies arrested Aleixieandra E. Hinkle, age 26 of Wolcott on an active bench warrant issued out of the Lyons Town Court for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. The charges stem from an incident which occurred in September of 2021.
WOLCOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Phelps Woman Drove Into the Erie Canal Sunday

Police are still trying to figure out what led a 57-year old Phelps woman to drive into the Erie Canal in Palmyra last night. Melinda Miller was driving east on State Route 31 when her car went off the south side of the road and traveling along a ditch before striking two mailboxes and crossing back across the road, down an embankment and into the Canal.
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

MVA Leads to DWI in Marion

A Palmyra man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle accident in Marion, Saturday morning. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies report the arrest of Armon M Espada after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of Walworth-Marion Road, struck a guide rail, and caught fire. He was found to have a BAC of 0.22%. He is scheduled to appear at a later date in Marion Court to answer the charges against him.
MARION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Sheriff Releases September Report

In August 44 males and 1 female (45 total) were committed to the jail facility, 51 transports, 5,337 inmate meals were served and $22,398.53 was collected from 10 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked a total of 1,296 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and foodservice. The Jail Facility boarded in 11 inmates from Cayuga County (1), Ontario County (2), Seneca County (8) Sheriff’s Offices and secured 20 parole violators. Court Security Officers cleared 1,602 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 1 weapon and 28 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.). Deputies traveled 110,785 miles on patrol, investigating 56 motor vehicle collisions in which 7 people were injured, 50 crash investigations, 7 missing persons, 21 animal complaints, 1,191 miscellaneous complaints, 8 major crimes, 343 minor crimes, 6 fire investigations, 563 all other complaints totaling 2,189 for the month. Deputies issued 254 traffic tickets, 6 DWIs and made 94 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, and 37 mental health arrests. The Civil Office processed 54 legal papers and 92 Family Court orders, handled 5 evictions, received $121,000.06 and paid out $118,186.99 to creditors. $9,991.43 was remitted to County Treasurer‘s Office for the County’s General Fund.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A 49-year-old Penn Yan man was arrested Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Penn Yan Court. Dale Eaves is accused of failing to appear in court on multiple occasions to answer a charge of falsely reporting an incident from an event stemming back in February. He was being...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports a Personal Injury Motor Vehicle collision in the Town of Arcadia. Involved was Gary Rothfuss age 68, of Sutton Road, Newark NY, and Albert Webber age 66, and his passenger Edith Webber age 57 of Canal Street in Lyons NY. It is...
ARCADIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Assault

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man for Assault in the Third Degree following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Macedon on 10/02/21. Deputies arrested Roderick Q. Morris, age 24, of Ridge Road in Sodus after he allegedly...
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Police Releases September 2021 Report

In September 2021, members of the Seneca Falls Police Department documented 1702 duty-related events. These events include: responding to 789 calls for service, conducting 763 property checks on both business and residential properties, and 127 traffic stops. Forty-two traffic tickets were issued consisting of 0 Felony, 5 Misdemeanor, and 37...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Accused of Criminal Contempt in Ontario County

A Newark man was arrested Wednesday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on criminal contempt charges. Dwayne Woolfolk was charged following an investigation into events that happened on September 24th in the town of Gorham. Woolfolk is accused of striking a woman in violation of a duly served stay away order of protection. Woolfolk turned himself in on the charges and was taken into custody without incident.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Phelps Woman Drives Car Into Canal

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports a person injury automobile crash in the Town of Palmyra. Melinda I Miller, age 57, of County Road 26 in Phelps was Traveling East on State Route 31 in the Town of Palmyra when she went off the roadway. Ms. Miller went...
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

Three Arrested for Burglary in Montour Falls

A reported burglary in progress in Montour Falls led to the arrest of three people, including a teenager on felony charges. As deputies responded to Shepard Niles on North Genesee Street, they found an open window and an unsecured door. With the help of K9 Digit, deputies searched the building and saw three people running from the complex. After a brief foot pursuit 21-year old Donald Ball, Junior, of Montour Falls, 18-year-old Rilee Kuparinen of Cayuta and an unidentified 17-year old from Montour Falls were all taken into custody.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy