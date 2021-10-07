The Art Scene 10.07.21

“The Paintings of Ben Georgia” will open at Colm Rowan Fine Art in East Hampton with a reception on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., and will remain on view through Oct. 31. Mr. Georgia studied with the Abstract Expressionist painter Theodoros Stamos at Columbia University in 1969 and at the Art Students League several years later. According to a statement by the artist, he paints directly from his emotions, his memories, and his knowledge of art history, “but always with integrity and great feeling for life.”