Leaf Peeping: Revolution Rail Co.

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking to experience peak fall foliage in the heart of the Adirondacks, look no further than Revolution Rail Co.! The company offers unique railbiking excursions in the most scenic locations.

What is railbiking? It’s an exciting way to experience nature and see the sights by riding the railroad tracks under your own power.

At Revolution Rail Co., they have custom-designed two-seat and four-seat railbikes manufactured in Vermont and designed to give you a quiet ride so you can enjoy the surroundings.

In North Creek, New York, they have two offerings: the North Bridge Run and the South River Run.

Booking is open until the end of October, but filling up quickly!

In addition to North Creek, they have another New York location in Hadley. You can also find Revolution Rail Co. in New Jersey and Colorado.

