NFL

It’s a little too early for the Steelers and their fans to be flirting with Aaron Rodgers

By Anthony Defeo
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think we’ve established a lot of things about Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his last two appearances on Pat McAfee’s podcast: Rodgers likes yinzers, yinzer accents, the way yinzers pronounce Giant Eagle, Primanti Bros. and its world-famous sandwich, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Dad, the Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin, and probably the view when exiting the Fort Pitt Tunnel (inbound, of course).

IN THIS ARTICLE
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Aaron Rodgers gushes over Pittsburgh, breaks down the matchup vs. the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. During the course of the week either team will make their media rounds, and dance around any bulletin board material questions. For the star players of the game those media obligations are much more. Steelers fans remember Ben Roethlisberger’s weekly hit on 93.7 The Fan and how it could occasionally get him in trouble. Aaron Rodgers has a somewhat similar set up with the Pat McAfee show/podcast, which can be viewed worldwide. Simply known as Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays, the Packers quarterback makes a weekly hit with the former NFL punter and breaks down the previous weeks matchup and dives into his future opponent. This week was no different with Rodgers breaking down the Steelers, the city of Pittsburgh, and the game itself.
NFL
