CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung’s Gallery app now lets you edit the date and time of photos

By Sumukh Rao
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle recently updated the Photos app on Android and added the ability to change the date and time of photos and videos. Samsung has now followed suit and introduced the same feature in its Gallery app. Samsung recently released an update for the stock Gallery app on One UI. The update (version 13) includes the new edit button that lets you change the date and time of photos. You can head over to the Galaxy Store and update the app on your Samsung device to experience this new feature.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
tweaklibrary.com

Is It Better To Use Wi-Fi or Mobile Data?

The Internet has become an inseparable part of our lives. So much so that we can’t think of moving an inch without it. The Internet is a boon that can be used on both smartphones and computers alike. To use the internet on smartphones there are two means – (i) cellular or mobile data and (ii) Wi-Fi. And, even though we often switch between these two modes, it is important to understand the difference between mobile data and Wi-Fi, so that you can use these resources smartly.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Ui#The Galaxy Store#Kidi Galaxy#Samsung Gallery#Iso#Exif#Appcloner
Phone Arena

Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store

Apple’s stock apps on the App Store have long been exempt from getting user reviews and ratings, unlike all the third-party applications. It seems as though those times are finally over since said apps have now been opened to criticism, and people are not holding back on it. To specify,...
CELL PHONES
lrmonline.com

You Can Now Rate Apple’s Built-In Apps In The App Store… In 2021…

You are now free to rate your displeasure of Apple built-in apps in the App Store. Now, Apple taking in feedback to make the apps better is an entirely different thing. I hope they work on that. I am not an Apple user because I don’t have that kind of money and I like android. Even though I have never owned an Apple product, their products do have a great look and there are many who love their products.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
mobilesyrup.com

iOS 15 simplifies Apple’s Clock app and alarm editing

IOS 14 was overall a great operating system that brought widgets, privacy enhancements and a home screen redesign to Apple’s iPhone. However, iOS 14 also saw Apple transitioning from its traditional ‘clock’ interface and the removal of the wheel picker. While setting alarms with iOS 14 wasn’t an issue, editing...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Now Lets Customers Rate and Review Pre-Installed Apps on the App Store

Spotted first by 9to5Mac, Apple now lets users leave a zero to five-star rating for a number of its pre-installed apps, further enabling users to write their reviews. At the time of writing, the Podcasts app, which has faced a flurry of criticism, has a 2 out of 5-star rating out of 156 reviews, with other Apple apps varying.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Samsung Will Now Let You Unlock And Start Your Car Using A Galaxy Smartphone

One of the features Apple introduced to its iPhone and Apple Watch is that the device can be used as a digital car key, allowing users to unlock their cars using either their smartphone or smartwatch (assuming you have a compatible car model). Now it looks like Samsung has introduced a similar feature to its smartphones as well.
NFL
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating...
CELL PHONES
Tyla

You Can Now Download A Squid Game App

Are you one of the millions of viewers hooked on Netflix series Squid Game? Well then, we've got a treat in store for you as the thrilling series has its own game. For those who want to give the chilling challenges a go themselves, you can now *thankfully* try it from the palm of your hand with the Squid Game Challenge app.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

7 Android Apps That Let You Personalize Your Phone's Keyboard and Fonts

Sometimes, your phone's default keyboard can be a little boring. Grey buttons, basic font, it's not for everyone. However, there are apps out there that allow you to replace and personalize both your phone's keyboard and font to your liking. So, here are the best seven Android apps that help...
CELL PHONES
HIT Consultant

Biotricity Launches Heart Monitoring App for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 Series

– Biotricity Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the upcoming release of Biocare Cardiac – a personal, cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease. Designed to be used with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 series, the Biocare Cardiac application continuously collects users’ daily activities and provides critical information on their heart performance, empowering patients to better understand and manage their heart conditions.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

This app lets you add customizable Widgets to the Windows 11 desktop

An app called BeWidgets lets you add customizable widgets to the desktop of Windows 11 or Windows 10. You can add widgets for time, data, photos, app shortcuts, finances, and weather. The app is designed to match the appearance of Windows 11. Windows 11 has a built-in Widgets Panel that...
CELL PHONES
Parnon

New App Helps You Book A Date

Sigh. The nightly alert forcing the memories of embarrassing dates and endless swipes. Who is this from? The candidates this week are limited. Kevin (the mommy’s boy), Johnathan (the mouth chewer) or Tyler (who wears socks with sandals). It’s Saturday night. The DM’s are full and the expectations are low. You open the notification, wishing for some Prince Charming to swoop you up from the disappointing bachelors.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

This dating app uses your music taste to find you matches

Power of Music (POM) is a new dating app that relies on users’ mutual musical loves to try and help them find real love. The app launched in August, but initially limited sign-ups to 25,000. Once downloaded, users connect their preferred streaming service — either Spotify or Apple Music, which is then fed through an algorithm that determines compatibility.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy