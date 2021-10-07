Samsung’s Gallery app now lets you edit the date and time of photos
Google recently updated the Photos app on Android and added the ability to change the date and time of photos and videos. Samsung has now followed suit and introduced the same feature in its Gallery app. Samsung recently released an update for the stock Gallery app on One UI. The update (version 13) includes the new edit button that lets you change the date and time of photos. You can head over to the Galaxy Store and update the app on your Samsung device to experience this new feature.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0