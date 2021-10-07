CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Effective: 2021-10-07 07:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Several reports of flooded roads. Between 6 and 8 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City Beach, West Bay, Laird, Pine Log, Gulf Resort Beach, Sunnyside, Laguna Beach and Hollywood Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

