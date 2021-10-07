Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Tablet Firmware/Driver September 2021 for Windows 10
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Tablet Firmware/Driver September 2021 for Windows 10. - SurfaceSystemManagementFrameworkDriver: 3.76.139.0. - When Surface updates are provided via the Windows Update service, they are delivered in stages to Surface customers. As a result, not every Surface will receive the update at the same time, but the update will be delivered to all devices. If you have not received the update then please manually check Windows Update later.drivers.softpedia.com
Comments / 0