CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Tablet Firmware/Driver September 2021 for Windows 10

softpedia.com
 6 days ago

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Tablet Firmware/Driver September 2021 for Windows 10. - SurfaceSystemManagementFrameworkDriver: 3.76.139.0. - When Surface updates are provided via the Windows Update service, they are delivered in stages to Surface customers. As a result, not every Surface will receive the update at the same time, but the update will be delivered to all devices. If you have not received the update then please manually check Windows Update later.

drivers.softpedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Here's why Microsoft hasn't made a 'Surface Go X' … yet

The concept of an ARM-powered "Surface Go X" to compliment the Intel-powered Surface Go 3 is enticing. As someone who has boasted about ARM technology with Windows since 2016, I'm not only a huge fan of Windows on ARM PCs, but I use them all the time (I currently jump between Surface Pro X and HP's Elite Folio).
TECHNOLOGY
Standard-Examiner

Tech Matters: How to go passwordless with Microsoft Windows

Microsoft sees a future without passwords and has recently extended a passwordless sign-in option from enterprise users to Windows 10 Home edition users. The no-password-needed feature will also be built into the next version of Windows, which will be released later this year. Why opt for an alternative to passwords? In a word, security.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro M1: The ultimate Pro battle

Today, a lot of us have started working remotely, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But even after the pandemic eventually ends, many companies will stick to remote work. As a result, we’re depending more on our computers. Microsoft and Apple both offer high-end devices, and the competition is only getting intenser. This is the Surface Laptop Studio vs the MacBook Pro M1, two portable yet exceptionally powerful devices, head-to-head.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firmware#Windows Update#Surface Laptop#Microsoft Surface
Infoworld

Microsoft weighs in on Surface Duo apps

Microsoft has invited Android developers to build or enhance apps for dual-screen devices, especially the company’s Surface Duo systems. Following the September 22 introduction of Surface Duo 2, Microsoft issued a bulletin advising developers to use Jetpack Window Manager, currently in a beta stage, to adapt applications for dual-screen, foldable, and large-screen devices.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Compared: Microsoft Surface Go 3 vs iPad and iPad Air

Microsoft's refresh of the Surface lineup includes the Surface Go 3 as Windows alternative to Apple's iPad. Here's how it stacks up against Apple's least expensive iPad and the iPad Air. The low starting price tag an Microsoft's positioning of it as an ideal family tablet puts the Surface Go...
TECHNOLOGY
houstonianonline.com

Firmware Update: Apple iOS 15.0.1 – Tablets & Phones – Downloads

Apple has an update for version 15 of iOS chest. Starting with version 13, iOS is only suitable for iPhones and iPads have been given its own operating system, with the main difference being the additional options for using the larger screen. in a iOS 15 There are now four different types of notifications: passive, active, time-sensitive and critical. The second big new feature is Focus, which is the integration of Do Not Disturb and Auto Mode, along with new settings options. Moreover, Facetime, Safari, Maps and Wallet have been introduced with new functionality. In version 15.0.1, the following improvements were also made:
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Microsoft Windows 11

Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time users. It’s a more secure OS as well, but that also means it’s more restrictive hardware-wise, and potentially harder to upgrade.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Windows 10
xda-developers

Microsoft Surface Go 3 vs Apple iPad 9th Gen: Which is the best mainstream tablet?

A lot of companies have started offering cloud-based solutions for their services. As a result, the battle between “portable” and “capable” has never been so heated. Some people prefer having solid desktop setups in their (home) offices, while others, including me, would rather have a portable one. Microsoft and Apple offer devices for both usage cases, and the competition is getting intenser. This is the Surface Go 3 vs iPad 9th Gen, two portable yet mighty devices, head-to-head.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Surface Laptop Studio vs Surface Book 3: A huge leap forward

We originally thought the Surface Laptop Studio would be called the Surface Book 4. Thankfully, it’s a lot more than that. It’s the refresh we’ve wanted to see for quite awhile, including an all-new sleeker design. But if you’re looking for a bargain, there’s certain to be some sales on the slightly older Surface Book 3 in the near future. The Surface Book 3 is also a very capable laptop in 2020, so it’s worth considering if you don’t need the absolute top of the line machine.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Surface Go 3 vs. iPad (2021): Battle of the budget tablets

Earlier this year, we did a comparison between the original Surface Go and the previous-generation, base level iPad. Both Apple and Microsoft have updated their entry-level tablets, so we thought it would be fitting to pit their latest offerings against each other. When we reported on the announcement of the...
APPLE
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

The best USB-C hubs for your laptop or tablet

Laptops with USB-C ports are now almost ubiquitous, as the world moves away from slower USB-A ports to this faster, more versatile connection standard. Some laptops only have USB-C connections—which means a USB-C hub is essential if you want to connect a wired USB-A mouse or keyboard, or an older wired printer. Of course, it’s also a handy way to add an HDMI connection, an SD card reader, or simply more USB ports for storage.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This multi-monitor laptop’s detachable screens can be used as a standalone tablet

For someone who is used to multi-monitor setup and using a laptop is for mere portability, the Compal Airttach is reason enough to rethink the traditional setups. A laptop brings the promise of portability that prompts many users to go for the proven useful gadget. Although it compromises on the multi-monitor setup aspect if you are carrying your laptop around, the configuration has its own set of advantages. But who says, you cannot have the best of both worlds – ie the portability of a laptop and the versatility of a multi-monitor setup on the go? What’s interesting is the fact that not only it brings the compactness aspect to a multi-monitor setup with a laptop, it is actually much more.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Surface Laptop Studio vs Surface Laptop 4: Which one should you buy?

Microsoft recently introduced a brand-new member of the Surface Laptop family, the Surface Laptop Studio. Taking inspiration from the Surface Book and the Surface Studio, this is Microsoft’s most powerful Surface PC yet. It isn’t a replacement for the Surface Laptop 4 however, so how does the Surface Laptop Studio compare to Microsoft’s mainstream laptop?
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Surface Laptop Studio review roundup: What experts are saying about Microsoft's Surface Book successor

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio introduces a new form factor, the non-detachable 2-in-1. Like many Surface devices, it's earned positive marks for its design and the engineering required to make it, but several reviews bring up its lack of power compared to the best Windows laptops. Here's how industry experts feel about Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Studio.
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

ThermalLabel SDK for .NET 10.0.21.1007

ThermalLabel SDK for .NET has been built as a lightweight class library (DLL) meant to provide users with the possibility to design barcode labels, as well as to print them to any Zebra ZPL/EPL-compatible Thermal Printers. The tool allows users to do so by simply writing code in Visual Basic .Net or in C#.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy