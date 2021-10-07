CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Goliath

By More »
New Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in its fourth and final season, I'm clearly a bit late to the Goliath party, but better late than never. This Amazon Studios-produced law drama created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro follows disgraced attorney Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton), who wiles away his days drinking and lazily trying to get poor clients to plead out so he doesn't have to step foot in a courtroom. The once formidable lawyer lost his mojo in a past case, but in season 1, he's offered a chance to get it back when real estate agent and part-time DUI lawyer Patty Solis-Papagian (Nina Arianda) brings him a big case involving a wrongful death lawsuit.

www.newtimesslo.com

Comments / 0

Related
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

'Goliath' marks Thornton's returns to directing

Billy Bob Thornton returned to directing for the first time in nine years for the final season of his legal drama "Goliath," which takes on the opioid crisis. (Sept. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2528fd228cf6440abafc21cb97fc0aa0.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Goliath’s Tania Raymonde: Inside a Day in My Life

Vacation mode on! Tania Raymonde took some time to relax before her TV show, Goliath, returned to Amazon for its fourth season, and she gave Us Weekly an exclusive look at her enviable European trip. Raymonde, 40, headed to Corsica, a Mediterranean island known for its mix of French and...
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

Goliath Season Season 4 Ending: What happens with Billy?

Goliath is an American authorized drama streaming tv collection from Amazon Studios. The show was commissioned on December 1, 2015, with a straight-to-series order of eight episodes and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2016. On February 15, 2017, Amazon introduced that the collection had been renewed for...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Showrunner Danny Strong on the Thrills of Going Solo

Danny Strong was all of 8 years old when he began sending letters to what was then the William Morris Agency. A latchkey kid in Manhattan Beach, he’d watched Silver Spoons and Diff’rent Strokes, thinking, “I should be on TV.” By 10 or 11, he’d found a kindred spirit in Quentin Tarantino, then just a “bombastic clerk” at Strong’s favorite video store. “I started spending all this time talking to him, and he’d recommend movies to me,” says Strong. “They all started calling me Little Quentin. It’d be like, ‘Quentin, Little Quentin’s here.’ ” In his 20s, Strong landed acting roles in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Jonathan Shapiro
Person
William Hurt
Person
David E. Kelley
Person
Nina Arianda
Person
Maria Bello
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#David And Goliath
Fatherly

Seinfeld Legend Has the Best Response To William Shatner Going Into Space

Earlier this week, it was announced that the man who played Captain Kirk would be taking a real-life Star Trek, as William Shatner revealed he would be heading to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company. And the news sparked a hilarious tweet from Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, who made a reference to one of the best episodes in the show’s history.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Corky Romano at 20 and the Death of the SNL Star Vehicle

Jason Sudeikis just finished up the second season of his acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, for which he won an Emmy, and he’s returning to host Saturday Night Live, his old stomping ground, later in October. He also has a movie out this month. 20 or maybe even ten years ago, a movie Sudeikis shot in the wake of Ted Lasso’s first season, premiering at the end of Ted Lasso’s second season, would be a big comedy vehicle designed to capitalize on his recent success. It’s not as if Sudeikis is an unknown quantity in movies; he’s starred in several hit comedies like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses. But his October movie, debuting in a few theaters and on streaming, is a small one, a noir-ish crime drama called South of Heaven. Maybe this is because Sudeikis wants to stretch his acting muscles with something vastly different in tone from Ted Lasso, SNL or Horrible Bosses. Or maybe this is because comedy vehicles for Saturday Night Live stars, even some of the most popular ones, barely exist anymore.
MOVIES
Variety

Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Metcalfe has signed on for MGM and Lightworkers’ new faith-based family drama “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Based on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy