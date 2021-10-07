Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

Crimes of opportunity happen in a flash but, with a little planning, you can often foil the crooks and save your stuff. What is a crime of opportunity? It's the type of crime that doesn't involve a lot of planning. It's the people who go driveway to driveway, testing car doors to see if they're unlocked. Or a bad guy seeing an unattended vehicle with the engine running. The people who fall victim to these sorts of crimes usually just overlooked some practice in their daily lives that left them vulnerable.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO