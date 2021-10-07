CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

By Cindy Campbell
 6 days ago
A 21-year-old Orrington man died Wednesday in a rollover crash on Stud Mill Road. Maine State Police were called to the crash scene at approximately 4:30 PM Wednesday. Police say they found Hunter Davies of Orrington already deceased. Davies had a friend in the vehicle with him, at the time of the crash, but that person sustained only minor injuries. The crash happened near Great Pond, which is located to the east of Milford.

