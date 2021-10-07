CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

1 Smart Reason to Buy This Dividend Stock Today

By Dave Kovaleski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Asset management firm T. Rowe Price has raised its dividend 34 straight years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat.
  • The company paid out a special $3 per share dividend in July, on top of its $1.08 quarterly dividend.
  • The company has virtually no debt and tons of cash, and its efficiency is what sets it apart.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is one of the top asset management firms in the U.S. It has gained market share over the years by excelling in active management, an area that didn't do quite as well in general over the past decade. But its excellent performance against benchmarks enabled it to outperform where many active managers over the past decade struggled.

This decade, it is expanding its active-management prowess into the world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the launch of eight actively managed ETFs since last year, four of them in 2021. So far, only one of the four ETFs with at least a one-year track record -- the T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEMKT:TEQI) -- has beaten its benchmark, but it's too early to get a full picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3gtI_0cJudg3d00
Image source: Getty Images.

What's clear about T. Rowe Price is that it is one of the best dividend stocks in the financial sector, if not the entire market. And there is one overriding reason for that, which we'll examine.

T. Rowe Price: Dividend Aristocrat

The first thing to know about T. Rowe Price in relation to its dividend is that it's a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning it is an S&P 500 stock that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 straight years (it's been 34 years in T. Rowe Price's case). It is one of just 52 companies that have done raised the dividend annually for 30 years or more.

At the start of 2021, T. Rowe Price boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.08 per share from $0.90. For the full year, that comes out to $4.32 at a yield of about 2.14%. That's very competitive, higher than the average yield on the S&P 500, which is around 1.3%. Its five-year average yield is about 2.5%.

The dividend has a payout ratio of about 30.9%, meaning it pays out 30.9% of earnings to finance the dividend. That is very manageable and not so high as to take away from other investment efforts.

This year, T. Rowe Price gave its investors a bit more, approving a $3 per share special dividend in the third quarter, in addition to the robust $1.08 quarterly dividend. CEO William Stromberg said the special dividend "reflects the healthy cash position on our balance sheet." That balance sheet is what makes it such a great dividend stock.

No debt, with lots of cash

As Stromberg said, T. Rowe Price can afford to reward its investors with healthy dividends because the company's cash position is so strong "with ample liquidity to continue to execute on our business strategy." Its superpower is that it has virtually no debt with about $3.6 billion in cash and roughly $3 billion in free cash flow.

Free cash flow is a key metric as it is the amount of cash the company has available minus cash outflows to support operations. This gives T. Rowe Price a pristine balance sheet that allows it to invest in itself and reward investors, as it has for nearly 35 straight years now with rising dividend payouts.

The lack of debt and abundance of cash comes from having a very efficient operation, cultivated over years of consistent growth with lower expenses. Its operating margin of 47% and profit margin of 42% are both extremely high and show that the company maximizes its earnings and controls expenses.

There aren't that many stocks out there that can match T. Rowe Price's level of efficiency, but one of the things to look for when assessing dividend stocks is how much debt the company has in relation to cash. More cash than debt speaks to a company's efficiency and its ability to invest in its growth and weather downturns, among other things. But you also want to determine how much in earnings it is paying out in dividends, because a high payout ratio (say, over 65% or 75%) could signal a dividend trap in that the payouts are not sustainable.

T. Rowe Price is right in the sweet spot with a payout ratio of around 31%. And it has the receipts to prove it with a long history of expertly managing its operations and dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 COVID Stocks That Can Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

COVID-19 has radically transformed the valuations of vaccines in the stock market. Novavax has jumped from $4 a share to $164. Moderna has run up from $19 to $304. The vaccine stocks have run up the most because that subsector is still our best hope for defeating COVID-19 once and for all. But a lot of success has already been priced in by the market. Are there other biotech stocks that might run up 10 times in valuation?
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's price targets often fail to provide the full story behind a company. For much of the past 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed an historic stock market rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the widely followed S&P 500 has doubled in value. For some context, the S&P 500 has average an annualized total return (including dividends paid) of closer to 11% since the beginning of 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

Stocks that have delivered strong gains in the past can still offer more to investors. Square is committed to upgrading its business, and investors should be amply rewarded. Bitcoin plays a key role in Square's growth strategy. It can be tempting to look past established stocks that have already delivered...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Aristocrat#T Rowe Price Group#Nysemkt
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Buy This Growth Stock Now

Nvidia shares have pulled back since the beginning of September. The graphics card upgrade cycle and the cloud gaming market will be tailwinds for Nvidia's video gaming business. The data center business is growing at a terrific pace and Nvidia has new products. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has slumped since hitting...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

International companies can be risky, but these two are high-quality growers. Atlassian's collaboration tools are something that almost any work team needs. Fiverr is becoming the leader in an important market for freelancer services. In light of U.S. economic uncertainty, with inflation and spiking debt, many investors might be looking...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $100? Buy This Stock and Relax

Healthcare REIT Ventas made a tough call in 2020 and cut its dividend. However, that move materially reduced the risk of an investment here. Now that the senior housing sector is starting to rebound, this landlord looks like a fairly safe way to play the demographic tailwinds of an aging population.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Plunging More Than 35%?

Moderna's shares have plunged due to several reasons. The company's long-term prospects still appear to be strong. The key problem with buying the stock, though, is its steep valuation even after the recent sell-off. Throughout most of 2020 and 2021, it seemed as if Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) could do no wrong....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

SGH Is A Smart Buy

SGH’s (NASDAQ: SGH) fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report is already proving an investment thesis we've only just begun to form. Apple shocked the market when it lowered its target for iPhone production due to the microchip shortage. Our response to that was “too bad for Apple but great for the microchip companies and the microchip supply chain” of which SGH is integral. Manufacturers like Apple are struggling to make their products because of the shortage of microchips but the microchip makers and the microchip supply chain is functioning at max Capacity and trying to expand to meet the high demand. That's good for them and good for investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

Fluctuations in the market can be hard to stomach, but volatility is ultimately the price we pay for higher returns. However, dividend growth stocks can often offer investors greater security from dramatic movements during market corrections or even economic recessions. Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My 3 Biggest Stock Market Predictions for October

Investors should brace for profit warnings and margin compression. The volatility will create plenty of buying opportunities. China's property market will remain a significant concern. October is shaping up to be an important month for the stock market's direction going into 2022. A lot is going on, including potential profit...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Dogecoin

Dogecoin is one of the most popular tokens, even if it was started as a joke. It gives investors an easy way to make their first foray into crypto and learn about volatility. Dogecoin's mining model, inflationary qualities, and ties to Litecoin are all intriguing. Remember the class joker? You...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Insurance Stock Is Down by More Than 50%. Is It a Buy?

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is the most successful insurance technology company so far when it comes to disrupting the legacy insurers, and it has a massive market opportunity. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributors Jennifer Saibil discusses whether Hippo's stock is a bargain now that it has declined by more than half. Matt Frankel, CFP, chimes in at the end.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

If you're searching for reliable dividends, look for companies with powerful brands, long track records, and excellent financials. This can mean looking to "boring" businesses with little risk of being disturbed by competition or market conditions. Our search brings us to the items we find throughout our homes. You might...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
128K+
Followers
61K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy