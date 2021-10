A Bachelor in Paradise? Peter Weber confirmed that he was asked to appear on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, and he nearly agreed to the offer. “I was going to go. I don’t know for sure if I was going but was definitely considering it,” the former Bachelor, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 8, while discussing his partnership with Dirt Kitchen Snacks. “Luckily, I got my class date for United [Airlines], so it made the decision for me and I was starting right as Paradise filming was going to start. That would have been a little weird for me. I don’t know. It would have been crazy.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO