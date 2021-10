MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly 80 years, the remains of a 23-year-old southern Minnesota airman killed during WWII have been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alan E. Petersen were identified over the summer. Peterson, of Brownton, is scheduled to be buried in Glencoe later this month. According to a statement, Petersen was serving with the 345th Bombardment Squadron when he was killed on Aug. 1, 1943, during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries north of Bucharest, Romania. (credit: The Defense POW/MIA...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO