No Time To Die star Rami Malek would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe if he could play a totally new character that hasn’t been seen before. Rami Malek is known for his work in Night at the Museum, Mr. Robot, and Bohemian Rhapsody and now we’ll get to see him in a very different role. Malek will play the mysterious Safin, the latest addition in the long line of James Bond villains, in Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die. We got the chance to chat with Malek about his role in the film during the press tour for the film and we were wondering what the Academy Award winner could do next.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO