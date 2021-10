Very few films that came out since March 2020 were more obviously filmed during a global pandemic than "The Guilty." Released Friday via Netflix, the film was directed by Antoine Fuqua — his second release in less than four months after June's Paramount+ sci-fi thriller "Infinite" — and stars Jake Gyllenhaal in a story that takes place entirely in the confines of a 911 dispatch center. "The Guilty" also happens to be a remake of the 2018 Danish thriller of the same name.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO