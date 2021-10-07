CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scattered showers, storms possible Thursday

WBKO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking afternoon showers and storms - a few could be strong!. Showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and evening as Gulf moisture and storm energy moves into the region!. Weather. Wet Wednesday with showers, storms. Updated: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT. A few storms today could be...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying cool with scattered showers Wednesday

Be prepared for scattered showers to start your Wednesday and more elevated fire danger ahead in your forecast this week. Low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest is bringing scattered rain and snow showers to northern California early today, and will keep our temperatures cool this afternoon. Gusty north winds will develop as the trough to our north tracks east tonight through Thursday. Cloudy skies and scattered showers are in store for the early portion of your Wednesday, but mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are projected for this afternoon. A Freeze Warning is set to stay in effect through 11am this morning in Lassen and Plumas Counties. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. Winds are mostly light to start the day and will only pick up to around 10mph out of the north this afternoon. Humidity is expected to stay a bit higher today, and is projected to end up in the 16 to 27 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will end up in the upper 60's to lower 70's in the valley this afternoon, while foothill areas top out in the mid 50's to mid 60's, and mountain areas end up in the upper 40's to mid 60's later today. North winds will start to pick up this evening, and will then get quite a bit stronger on Thursday.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KTUL

Strong storms expected tonight, flash flooding possible Thursday

TULSA — A powerful storm system will combine with remnant tropical moisture to create the threat for strong to severe storms and flash flooding. Rain chances are in the forecast through Friday, until the system pushes a cold front through the area that will clear out the moisture and drop temperatures.
TULSA, OK
WGN TV

Scattered showers, possible thunderstorms on the way Wednesday

Wednesday Forecast: Clouds return Wednesday and raindrops look likely by the afternoon. Some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 74. Extended outlook calls for a shift towards cooler seasonally normal October temperatures but mostly dry conditions by this weekend. Normal high/low: 65/47.
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

A Warmer, More Humid Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was TERRIFIC! Sunshine filled the skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80° for most. We will remain unseasonably warm through the remainder of the work week, but a MAJOR change in our air mass arrives at week’s end. Wednesday and Thursday...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Scattered showers & cool conditions Wednesday

Scattered showers have returned for the start of your Wednesday, but will fizzle out this afternoon. Gusty north winds will bring high fire danger back to our region on Thursday, but temperatures will start to warm back up. Dry and comfortable weather is ahead for Friday and Saturday, before more unsettled weather returns in your extended forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 58

Another round of scattered showers moves in

We were in need of rain and this week has certainly delivered with some consistent scattered shower chances. Monday's rain didn't wrap up until the morning commute on Tuesday but we stayed under the clouds. Wednesday we are waking up to a little bit of sunshine but clouds will quickly return with rain likely this afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and clear with gusty winds

Look for cold morning temperatures Wednesday despite lots of clear skies and sunshine around Southern California. Northwest winds will continue to blow for at least one more day. An offshore flow will take hold by Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures as we head toward the weekend. An increased risk of fire danger will come with the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBKO

Midweek isolated showers and storms possible!

A few stray morning showers will be possible east of I-65, but we anticipate afternoon sunshine for the WBKO viewing area!. Breezy start to the week with late day storm chances. Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT. Much of Monday will be dry, but breezy along with a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Watch Out For Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southerly winds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of our next system. Two rounds of rain are expected.   (Credit: CBS) The first one by midday with the warm front. The warmest time of the day may actually be closer to sunset. The second round arrives after dark as the cold front moves into our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a “marginal” risk (level 1) for severe weather, especially with the second round. Another system increases rain chances to close the workweek. Dry & more “fall-like” this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 57. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High 73. THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 70. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
NBCMontana

Scattered light snow showers tonight and Thursday

Scattered light snow showers will move through western Montana today and Thursday. Mountains will see up to 3" of fresh snow, especially locations like Lolo and Lookout passes. Valleys in general will see a dusting on grassy surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. A few valleys may see higher amounts, but totals will stay under an inch and no travel impacts are anticipated with the exception of mountain passes. Additional light snow showers will move in Thursday evening through Friday morning in the mountains.
LOLO, MT
CBS DFW

Inches Of Rain Possible Across North Texas As Flash Flood Watch Runs Until Thursday Night

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Flash Flood Watch for North Texas continues until Thursday night. Widespread amounts of 2″ to 3″ of rainfall are possible, with isolated areas getting near five inches of precipitation. An approaching weak cold front will stall over us later today and become the focus of heavy rain. A few strong storms are possible that could produce 1″ hail and damaging winds. It is expected that the stalled front will continue to generate waves of rain over the same areas tonight and overnight. Making the situation more worrisome is additional moisture arriving from the Pacific Ocean and Hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Humidity, temps on the rise midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was nice with sunshine and warm conditions. Temperatures don’t change much Wednesday, but humidity will surge into south-central Kentucky!. Wednesday and Thursday will have a bit more cloud cover along with warmer air! Southerly winds will aid in providing south-central Kentucky with unseasonably warm...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy