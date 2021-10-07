The latest COVID-19 surge may have peaked. Will the virus hit that hard again?

Coronavirus cases are going down nationally—but they are still too high, about 95,000 compared to a far more preferable under 10K. Some states are faring worse than others right now—and they might not be the ones you expect. With this in mind, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on his COVID: What Happens Next podcast with a warning—but also some much-needed perspective about where we are right now in the pandemic. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO