The latest COVID-19 surge may have peaked. Will the virus hit that hard again?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic finally be over? Utah health experts say it’s too soon to tell, warning the deadly virus has appeared to be in retreat in the past but then came surging back.

EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Says

Coronavirus cases are going down nationally—but they are still too high, about 95,000 compared to a far more preferable under 10K. Some states are faring worse than others right now—and they might not be the ones you expect. With this in mind, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on his COVID: What Happens Next podcast with a warning—but also some much-needed perspective about where we are right now in the pandemic. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
KEYT

Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

Despite having some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, the six New England states are still grappling with effects of the delta surge in cases and the strains on the health care system caused by rapidly increasing COVID-19 case counts and more hospitalizations and deaths. In some areas, hospitalizations are approaching the pandemic peak from last winter and some intensive care units have been full. Yet, experts say the high vaccination rate has kept the region from seeing the high death rates seen in some parts of the country. Officials are still urging people to get vaccinated.
Derrick

The Latest: Virus cases decline in hard-hit Australia states

Australia's New South Wales state has recorded 10 new deaths and 667 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as its outbreak continues to ease. “Three weeks ago we had 1,599 cases," state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Sunday. "And just three weeks later today I am very pleased to be able to tell the community that we are down, I wanted it down to zero if we can get it there, but 667 today locally acquired cases.”
fox4news.com

Is this the last COVID-19 surge?

Some experts are saying we've just seen the last real surge of COVID-19. Good Day talks to Dr. Ben Neuman, an international expert on the coronavirus, to see if he agrees.
abc17news.com

Russia hits new virus death record as autumn surge persists

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has recorded a new record-high daily death toll from COVID-19, continuing a persistent rise that has brought new records almost daily in October. The national coronavirus task force reported Saturday that 968 people in Russia died of COVID-19 over the past day. That’s about 100 more daily deaths than were recorded in late September. The task force said more than 29,000 new infections also were confirmed in the past day. Authorities blame the steep rise on the country’s low vaccination rate. The deputy prime minister said Friday that 47.8 million Russians, or almost 33% of the population, had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
KEYT

Russia hits new virus death record as autumn surge persists

