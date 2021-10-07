CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Grazing | Hot Shot

By Chico Enterprise-Record
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA goat does its part to reduce fire fuels Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in in Lower Bidwell Park west of Highway 99 and north of Big Chico Creek in Chico, California. A press release from the city in August said some trails may be closed and encouraged members of the public not to feed the goats or dogs. The goats, which are being supplied by Capra Environmental Services Corporation, can graze up to one acre per day and will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a herdsman, guard dogs and an electric fence. (Nancy Hurlbut/Contributed)

