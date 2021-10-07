CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Week 5 on TV, live stream

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot more than just the Tennessee Titans on their minds heading into Sunday's game at TIAA Bank Field. Coach Urban Meyer has been mired in controversy since the Jags fell to 0-4 on Thursday Night Football at the Bengals. Video of a woman dancing on Meyer at his Ohio steakhouse circulated on social media over the weekend. Meyer apologized to the team, and owner Shad Khan called his behavior "inexcusable."

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Getting Booed For His Terrible Performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing very well on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars are leading the Arizona Cardinals, 19-17, on Sunday. Jacksonville’s kicker is not having a good game, though. Josh Lambo, the Jaguars’ 30-year-old kicker, has missed two extra points on the day. He’s reportedly getting booed by the home...
NFL
The Spun

What Other NFL Coaches Reportedly Think About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is two games into his professional football career. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-2 start. Jacksonville opened the season with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars played a little better in Week 2, but still lost, falling to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL

