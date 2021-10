The end of the fiscal year always brings stress as the pressure is on to meet deadlines and put a tidy bow on everything. This pressure can lead to burnout among teams and the leadership at the 104th Fighter Wing recognizes that, so they authorized the full time team here at Barnes Air National Base in Westfield to take a breather week the last week of September to focus on team building, leadership development, resiliency, and overall wellness.

