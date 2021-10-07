What Happened Wednesday: Byron Peabody’s incredible season continues with milestone & more

For the first time since the 2014 season, the Longmeadow girls soccer team will participate in the postseason after a 3-2 win over Pittsfield Tuesday night. With that victory, the Lancers moved to 7-3-2 on the season with four games remaining. With the move to the statewide tournament this year, the Top 32 teams in each division automatically make the postseason. Additionally, any team that is .500 or better will also earn a spot in the bracket.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO