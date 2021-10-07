What Happened Wednesday: Byron Peabody’s incredible season continues with milestone & more
When was the last time a Western Massachusetts player had more than 43 goals through the first week of October?. That was the question that popped into the MassLive staff’s mind around 9:00 Wednesday night after Byron Peabody’s season went from incredible to historical at Pathfinder. With a five-goal game in a win over Hampden Charter School of Science East, Peabody broke the school record for goals in a season with 43.www.masslive.com
