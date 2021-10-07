CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

What Happened Wednesday: Byron Peabody’s incredible season continues with milestone & more

By Meredith Perri
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When was the last time a Western Massachusetts player had more than 43 goals through the first week of October?. That was the question that popped into the MassLive staff’s mind around 9:00 Wednesday night after Byron Peabody’s season went from incredible to historical at Pathfinder. With a five-goal game in a win over Hampden Charter School of Science East, Peabody broke the school record for goals in a season with 43.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

What Happened Tuesday: Greenfield’s Emma Savoy, Duggan’s Rhylee Kelly hit girls soccer milestones & more

A pair of girls soccer players reached significant milestones on a rainy Tuesday in Western Massachusetts. Greenfield senior Emma Savoy reached her 100th career point during the Green Waves’ 8-0 win over Pathfinder at home. Savoy scored four of her teams’ eight goals during the win. Her 100th point came on a pass from Azemina Cecunjanin, who finished the game with two goals and four assists.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

What Happened Tuesday: Drury’s Kayla McGrath closing in on 100 points & more

Just four points stand between Drury senior Kayla McGrath and the 100-point milestone after a standout performance for the Blue Devil in a win over Lee Tuesday afternoon. McGrath finished the 10-0 win with four goals and two assists. The game marked the third time this season she has scored four or more goals and the fifth time in 10 games that she has posted at least a hat trick.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

HS Football Notebook: No. 9 West Springfield’s defense thrives despite injuries, No. 6 Pittsfield dominant on both sides of the ball & more

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Our High School football notebook will run weekly during the season. If you have a story idea, email MassLive high school football reporter Gage Nutter (gnutter@masslive.com). West Springfield’s season couldn’t have started...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

No. 10 Easthampton boys soccer comes back twice to tie No. 8 Frontier, 2-2 (video)

SOUTH DEERFIELD - The No. 8 Frontier boys soccer team took the lead twice against No. 10 Easthampton on Tuesday evening. Each time, the Eagles had a response. In a contest where all four goals scored came in the first half, the Red Hawks and Easthampton battled to a 2-2 stalemate to keep Frontier undefeated at 10-0-1 while extending the Eagles’ unbeaten streak to six games.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Gymnastics#Girls Volleyball#Commerce#Spartans#Smith Academy#Bombers#Chicopee Comp
MassLive.com

What Happened Tuesday: Longmeadow girls soccer earns first postseason berth since 2014 & more

For the first time since the 2014 season, the Longmeadow girls soccer team will participate in the postseason after a 3-2 win over Pittsfield Tuesday night. With that victory, the Lancers moved to 7-3-2 on the season with four games remaining. With the move to the statewide tournament this year, the Top 32 teams in each division automatically make the postseason. Additionally, any team that is .500 or better will also earn a spot in the bracket.
LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy