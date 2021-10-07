LINDHURST HIGH SCHOOL ON BRIEF LOCKDOWN YESTERDAY MORNING
Follow up to a story we reported yesterday morning as it broke: Lindhurst High School was on lockdown for just over half-an-hour from 7:55 until 8:30 after the Yuba County Sheriff’s office received a call from a nearby resident reporting “a male family member was behaving erratically, had a gun, was making suicidal statements and walked off” according to a spokesperson, who explained they notified the school due to how close the residence in question was, and also closed nearby high-traffic roads.kubaradio.com
