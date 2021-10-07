G1 Climax 31: 5 Best Matches So Far

September 29th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 664. No NXT 2.0 review today as I’m pressed for time and opted to cover the G1 Climax instead. If you would’ve told me in 2016 that I’d like Taichi way more than EVIL, I would’ve laughed at you but here we are. They’ve never had a singles match together before. Commentary noted that this is basically like if EVIL vs. Taichi happened in 2017 but with their roles reversed. We got off to a start with some brawling outside and some cheating as Taichi went for choking spots and EVIL got help from Dick Togo. I love how EVIL used to be the hard hitting dude of LIJ and now Taichi is running his ass over with lariats and shit. Taichi had it won with the Gedo Clutch but Togo distracted the referee and then he went after Miho Abe, which is basically a cardinal sin at this point. EVIL hit a low blow and Everything is EVIL before putting Taichi in the Scorpion Lock as Togo made Abe watch. Taichi was out cold, losing in 11:30. That had some good moments but they overdid the shenanigans as always. Save interference until the Miho spot at the end because it got the right despicable reaction. [**¾]

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO