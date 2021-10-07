CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouting Lenz: Bubba Bolden, DS, Miami

By Lorenz Leinweber
 6 days ago
Coming out of Bishop Gorman high school in 2017, Bolden was used to winning many football games. He had won the USA Today national championship with his team every season except in 2013. As a four-star recruit, he committed to USC, which was his dream school. Bolden had a slow freshman campaign but was set up to become a starter as a sophomore when everything changed. In February of 2018, Bolden attended a party and participated in, what he called, ‘mutual trash-talking with fellow party-goers.’

When the environment got increasingly hostile, he left with his friends and probably expected that that was that. But almost ten days later, the University’s Office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) sanctioned him with a 28-month suspension. With a heavy heart, Bolden withdrew from USC. Then in January of 2019, the investigation was reopened, which led to the safety being reinstated and able to enroll in classes. He would never play for Trojans again just ten days after his reinstatement - Bolden announced he would be transferring to the University of Miami, teaming up with high school teammate Brevin Jordan. Hoping to return to normalcy, playing for the Hurricanes, the safety earned his first start against Pittsburgh and forced a fumble.

The week after, Bolden recorded his first career interception against Florida State but later suffered an ankle injury while celebrating that would cause him to miss the rest of the season. Recovering from that injury for the 2020 season, Bolden started nine of eleven games and looked impressive, leading the Hurricanes with 74 tackles. He was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, honoring the best defensive back in the country and made the All-ACC second team. The 2021 season is not off to a good start for Bolden and the Hurricanes, as he was ejected for targeting in week one against Alabama. Going into the season ranked 14th, the Hurricanes have lost to Alabama, Michigan State and Virginia, just narrowly edging out Appalachian State for one of two wins on the season.

The Evaluation

A long safety with very good size at 6024 and 202 lbs, Bolden looks the part to play the strong safety position. But when turning on the tape, his athleticism at that size is impressive. He possesses very good speed when he opens his stride, allowing him to chase down ball carriers and receivers. Bolden is also agile, moving fluidly in space and displaying the necessary twitch to react quickly in coverage.

As a coverage defender, he uses his recovery speed to catch up after getting beat at the top of routes. Those mistakes come because he waits too long to flip his hips, allowing receivers to run behind him. Bolden has plenty of size and athletic ability to cover tight ends man to man.

An aggressive safety, Bolden has a very quick trigger, breaking on routes from depth and making him a playmaker coming downhill from the third level of the defense. He is a pre-snap communicator with good eyes to play in a two-high scheme.

His effort in the run game is sufficient for the NFL, filling lanes decisively. Bolden is an inconsistent tackler in space, making great plays at times while having costly misses in other situations. He does not tackle physically, often attempting to hang on to finish. Additionally, Bolden is keen to knock the ball out at every opportunity. The Las Vegas native has not shown any ability to shed blocks that would translate to the next level.

The Tape

Defensive backs have to react quickly in the red zone, and that is exactly what Bolden does, driving on the in-breaking route from the slot and tipping it, allowing his teammate to come away with the interception:

From single high, he is in a position to intercept the overthrow:

On the screen, Bolden makes a tackle short of the sticks:

Scouting Lenz Projection: Bolden projects as a potential future starter at the safety position who can be a playmaker in two-high shells and when robbing the middle of the field and matching up with tight ends. However, his floor is low as he plays very inconsistently and will have little impact on special teams with how he currently tackles.

