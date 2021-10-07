CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Aerospace Clocks 47% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Margins

Cover picture for the articlePark Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 47.2% year-on-year to $13.62 million. Margins: The gross margin expanded 390 basis points to 32.4%. Net earnings rose 111.9% Y/Y to $2.02 million. The net margin expanded 450 basis points to 14.8%. EPS was $0.11. Park held $112.84...

