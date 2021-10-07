TRIP6 functions in brain ciliogenesis
TRIP6, a member of the ZYXIN-family of LIM domain proteins, is a focal adhesion component. Trip6 deletion in the mouse, reported here, reveals a function in the brain: ependymal and choroid plexus epithelial cells are carrying, unexpectedly, fewer and shorter cilia, are poorly differentiated, and the mice develop hydrocephalus. TRIP6 carries numerous protein interaction domains and its functions require homodimerization. Indeed, TRIP6 disruption in vitro (in a choroid plexus epithelial cell line), via RNAi or inhibition of its homodimerization, confirms its function in ciliogenesis. Using super-resolution microscopy, we demonstrate TRIP6 localization at the pericentriolar material and along the ciliary axoneme. The requirement for homodimerization which doubles its interaction sites, its punctate localization along the axoneme, and its co-localization with other cilia components suggest a scaffold/co-transporter function for TRIP6 in cilia. Thus, this work uncovers an essential role of a LIM-domain protein assembly factor in mammalian ciliogenesis.www.nature.com
