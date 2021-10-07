Man Accused Of Killing Fiancée Admits Sleeping Next To Corpse, Driving It To Walmart
A Florida man accused of killing his fiancée has confessed to sleeping next to her corpse before abandoning the body in a pickup truck at a Walmart parking lot. Officers responded to a Walmart store in Sebastian Tuesday after a woman, who looked deceased, was spotted in the passenger side of a parked pickup truck, Police Chief Daniel Acosta said in a video statement posted on Sebastian Police Department's Facebook page.www.ibtimes.com
