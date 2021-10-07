Nets players unmoved by Kyrie Irving's vaccination status

Nets players who spoke with The Ringer seem unmoved by Irving’s vaccination status. Vaccine holdouts have caused an uproar in corners of the internet, but the Nets themselves don’t seem like a distracted group. Not yet, at least.

Source: Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

Nate Duncan

Dunc'd On Prime: Simmons, Kyrie, and the Rest of the News

Brian Lewis

#Nets quietly having strong training camp despite Kyrie Irving drama

Kevin O'Connor

New feature on the Brooklyn Nets, the challenges of dealing with the Kyrie Irving situation, the benefits of depth, and the goal of trying to contend while building something sustainable

Nate Duncan

Dunc'd On Prime: Simmons, Kyrie, and the Rest of the News

Zach Lowe

Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons + I preview the NBA season: Would Nets still be favored w/o Kyrie? Which powers are at play-in risk? New potential rivalries, stars under pressure, Ben Simmons/sneaky trade targets

Sirius XM NBA

"It's extremely difficult in the locker room."

@Mark Jackson tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson how we would handle the Kyrie Irving situation as a teammate and what the next steps will be in Brooklyn.

Steve Bulpett

Just caught DVR of Blake Griffin on "Late Night." Griffin on normalcy at NBA arenas: "Hopefully we're back and people get vaccinated and come to games." No mention of the Kyrie situation, unless that was Blake's way of….. nah. Understandably, he wasn't about to touch that.

Stefan Bondy

Michele Roberts tells me she believes the number of unvaccinated players will be down to a dozen in a couple of weeks. But she's ready to fight the NBA on docking pay because of missed games. Kyrie Irving stands to lose the most money

Nate Duncan

Solo news pod on Ayton's extension negotiations, the latest on Simmons, Kyrie, and vaccination around the league, and some injury news

Brian Lewis

Kevin Durant isn't pushing Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated amid #Nets mess.

Alex Schiffer

For the evening crew, Kevin Durant and Steve Nash weighed in on the Kyrie Irving situation today as the Nets had another practice without their star points guard.

Marc Berman

"I will say you guys need to stop focusing on the 20-plus players who are not vaccinated": Union boss doesn't like the Kyrie Irving narrative

Ohm Youngmisuk

Kevin Durant told reporters in Brooklyn that he's 'envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team. Maybe I'm just naïve, but that is just how I feel.'

Ryan McDonough

Kristian Winfield

It's time to talk worst-case scenario, because that's where the Nets and Kyrie Irving are headed.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:54 PM

Brad Botkin

Brian Mahoney

Nets’ certainty in having whole team available when the season starts diminishing with Kyrie Irving absent again.

“As it stands now, no,” Steve Nash said. “So we’ll see what happens.” – 3:09 PM

Marc Berman

#NBA union boss doesn't like the Kyrie Irving narrative

Alex Schiffer

More Durant on Irving: "I'm envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team. Maybe I'm just naïve, maybe; but that's just how I feel. But I think everybody here has that confidence in themselves and our group that if we keep building we can do something special."

Alex Schiffer

Kevin Durant said he hasn't counseled Kyrie Irving with his current situation because he doesn't go out giving advice. It's a personal situation and he wants Irving to be a part of the group. Durant said Irving is a special player and "it's hard to duplicate what he does."

Brian Lewis

Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's absence: "I'm envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team. Maybe I'm just naïve, but that's just how I feel. But everybody here has that confidence in themselves and our group, that if we keep doing it we can do something special."

Marc Stein

New column: Kyrie Irving wants to stay away? Let him, Nets

marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-wants-… – 2:11 PM

Chris Mannix

Alex Schiffer

Steve Nash said he hasn't spoken to Kyrie Irving about workouts when he's not with the team. Appears whatever Irving is doing away from the facility in on his own.

Adam Zagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

The Brooklyn Nets Remain NBA Favorites Even As They Prepare To Be Without Kyrie Irving For Home Games for the 'Foreseeable Future'

forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:32 AM

“It’s definitely out in the Twitterverse more than it is in our locker room, without a doubt,” Marks says. “All I can tell you is what he’s told everybody: It’s a private matter, and he needs to talk to the right people and figure out in his close circle what he wants to do.” -via The Ringer / October 7, 2021

If Irving remains unvaccinated, the Nets could soon be faced with a decision on whether they’ll allow Irving to come and go with the team in and out of New York — or just keep him sidelined all together, sources said. -via ESPN / October 6, 2021

Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said the Nets don’t plan to move practice out of their Brooklyn facility, to say…Long Island or New Jersey, in order to get Irving able to join them. “This is our home, this is where we’re going to practice.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 6, 2021