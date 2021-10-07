CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Artists, crafters, and studio owners throughout SLO County take part in 2021 Open Studios Art Tour

Cover picture for the articleThe San Luis Obispo County Arts Council is holding this year's Open Studios Art Tour on Oct. 9, 10, 16, and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Artists and crafters throughout San Luis Obispo County will be opening their studios up for the public to visit during this countywide event. A downloadable catalog of participating artists and location info is available on artsobispo.org. Admission to enter participating studios will be free. Some artists will be hosting live art demonstrations in conjunction with the event.

