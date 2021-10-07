'I would love to have him at Liverpool' - John Arne Riise on Erling Haaland

The transfer saga of next summer will undoubtedly be the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

There is no secret that he has a release clause in his contract of around £68million and that price tag will not put off the big clubs around Europe who will be keen to sign the Norwegian striker.

There will be a transfer scrap for Haaland's signature next summer with his release clause believed to be around £68million (Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

Liverpool legend John Arne Riise discussed the possibility of the Reds signing Haaland when he spoke to Goal.

"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player,"

"He’s in great form, and I think he would suit Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club.

Haaland's goal scoring record is phenomenal and Riise believes he would fit like a glove in to Klopp's Liverpool (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

"I don’t know if Liverpool have the chance to sign him, but if they do then please do, because that would be unbelievable for the club - or for any club that signs him!"

Riise, a member of the winning 2005 Champions League team went on to say he would be concerned however if he was signed by Liverpool's rivals, Manchester City.

"But if City got him, wow! You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close!

"Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come.

Liverpool's first experience of Haaland was in the Champions League when he burst on to the scene with RB Salzburg Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The former Liverpool left back believes having Haaland in the Premier League can only be good for football in his home country.

"I hope Haaland comes to the Premier League. I hope he comes to Liverpool, obviously, but for Norwegian football it is important to get a player like that in the Premier League."

