Golf

Smart spending: The best ways for high-handicap golfers to invest in their games

Golf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn golf, as in real estate, you always aspire to a better neighborhood. Movin’ on up — aka improving your handicap — requires many things, and one of them is money. The cliché that you can’t buy a better game? Nonsense. Spend wisely and you’ll be primed to ascend the leaderboard this season. I created three sample plans — based on skill level — for a $5,000 budget to get you thinking clearly about how to use your golf cash more wisely on the fairways and in the pro shop. First up, here are the best ways for a high-handicap golfer to invest in their game.

