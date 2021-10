It’s Disney World’s 50th anniversary and there are a LOT of new things making their debut around the parks and hotels today!. We’re at Disney World getting a first look at alllll of the new things so we can tell you all about them. New fireworks, shows, rides, and more — it’s a very exciting day, you guys!! Something that may get overlooked with all this excitement (but shouldn’t!) is the debut of some brand new restaurants, and we’re here to tell you all about the newest restaurant at a classic Disney hotel!

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO