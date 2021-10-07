CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Nazi Guard, 100, Refuses To Discuss Atrocities At Trial

By David COURBET
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening on Thursday. Josef Schuetz is accused of "knowingly and willingly" assisting in the murder of...

