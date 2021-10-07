CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

AT&T Stock Active On Report Linking Funding With OAN; Ex-Dividend Trading

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21k2QY_0cJubAnF00

AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report shares were one of the most active in early trading Thursday following reports that suggested the telecoms giant is bankrolling the far right media group One America News.

The shares are also trading 'ex-dividend' ahead of cash payout of 52 cents per share expected on November 1, and benefited from a price target upgrade -- to $28 a share -- from Moffett Nathanson.

Reuters reported Wednesday that AT&T has been a 'crucial source' of funding for the upstart network, which has won praise from President Donald Trump, citing court records that show 90% of its revenues came from a contract television platforms, such as DirecTV, that are owned by AT&T.

Reuters also reported the sworn testimony of a former OAN accountant, who said the value of the network "would be zero" but for the deal with A&T, while founder and CEO Robert Herring has testified in a 2109 lawsuit that the idea to start the network came from a meeting with AT&T executives in 2013.

AT&T's WarnerMedia division, which it plans to merge with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report in a $43 billion deal that will close next year, includes the center left news media channel CNN.

OAN, whose website averages around 8 million viewers per month, has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, COVID 19 and the January 6 Capitol riots.

AT&T spokesman Jim Greer told Reuters that the group has "always sought to provide a wide variety of content and programming that would be of interest to customers, and do not dictate or control programming on channels we carry”, with the company later adding that it has “never had a financial interest in OAN's success and does not 'fund' OAN.”

AT&T shares were marked 1.4% higher in early trading Thursday to change hands at $27.15 each.

AT&T boosted its full-year revenue forecast in July after posting stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share on sales of $44 billion.

AT&T said it added 2.8 million U.S. subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service, an expects its global base to rise to between 70 million and 73 million by the end of the year, as it continues to challenge its larger rival Netflix NFLX for new additions.

Looking into the second half of the year, AT&T said it sees consolidated revenues rising by between 2% and 3% from 2020, up from its earlier forecast of 1%, with adjusted earnings rising in the "low to mid-single digits".

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

LSB Provides Update On NYSE Trading Halt And Stock Dividend Impact

As LSB Industries, Inc. ("LSB" or "the Company"), (LXU) - Get LSB Industries, Inc. Report, previously announced, the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") halted trading on LSB's common stock on October 12, 2021 in order to address the impact on the stock price of the dividend paid by the Company on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 24, 2021 of 0.30 shares of LSB common stock for every share owned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InvestorPlace

5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SOFI, LUV, TSLA, T, OCGN

After a brief pop higher, stocks slid modestly on Monday as investors gear up for the FOMC announcement on Wednesday, along with the start of earnings season. With all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: SoFi Technologies...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Greer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oan#News Media#Ex Dividend#At T Inc#At T Stock Active#Reuters#Directv#A T#Warnermedia#Disca#Cnn#Covid 19#Capitol
TheStreet

SHL Holdings Ltd. Addresses Recent Stock Trading And Price Activity

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHL Holdings Ltd. ("SHL" or the "Company") today addressed recent inquiries from shareholders regarding its stock price movement and trading activity. On September 28, 2021, an amendment to Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, became effective. The...
STOCKS
HuffingtonPost

AT&T Is Funding Right-Wing Conspiracy Network OAN, Reuters Reports

The world’s largest communications company has been bankrolling a right-wing conspiracy network, an investigation by Reuters revealed. Without AT&T’s $250 million offering, OAN’s value “would be zero,” according to an accountant’s court testimony obtained by Reuters. More from the publication:. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

Report: AT&T funds 90% of One America News Network

Reuters reports it has discovered that AT&T played a crucial role in "creating and funding OAN, a network that continues to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified that the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives. 'They told us they wanted a conservative network,' Herring said during a 2019 deposition seen by Reuters. 'They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven others on the other (leftwing) side. When they said that, I jumped to it and built one.' Since then, AT&T has been a crucial source of funds flowing into OAN, providing tens of millions of dollars in revenue, court records show. Ninety percent of OAN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned television platforms, including satellite broadcaster DirecTV, according to 2020 sworn testimony by an OAN accountant. Herring has testified he was offered $250 million for OAN in 2019. Without the DirecTV deal, the accountant said under oath, the network’s value 'would be zero.'" An AT&T spokesperson declined to comment on the testimony about OAN’s revenue streams, citing confidentiality agreements. “We have always sought to provide a wide variety of content and programming that would be of interest to customers, and do not dictate or control programming on channels we carry,” said AT&T spokesperson Jim Greer. “Any suggestion otherwise is wrong.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
advisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Sees Stocks Suffering on Souring Consumer Outlook

(Bloomberg) — Souring consumer confidence could soon catch up to stock market investors if this earnings season is clouded by downward guidance revisions. There’s been an “uncharacteristically” wide divergence between how consumers and investors feel about the economy after the surge in delta virus cases this summer, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy