Who is Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend? Know all about Sophia Thomalla

Andy Murray has welcomed the ATP’s investigation into domestic violence allegations made against Alexander Zverev.The governing body announced on Tuesday that it was looking into the claims by Zverev’s former girlfriend Olga Sharypova that the world number four punched her in their hotel room during the Shanghai Masters in 2019.The Russian former junior player first went public with a series of allegations against Zverev last October, to which the 24-year-old issued a blanket denial.He continues to maintain his innocence but pressure had been growing for the ATP to take some form of action, with Murray one of the few male...

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO