I could not be more proud of Bo Nix. Not just Bo, but the entire football team. Obviously the focus is on No. 10 and how he would react and respond to what went on in the Georgia State game and then obviously the speculation that followed for the next six days prior to the game vs. LSU. When it came down to it he absolutely laid his guts on the line and played what I consider to be his best game during his Auburn career. You could tell he was an absolutely a man on a mission.

AUBURN, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO