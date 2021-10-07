CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On-the-Go CBD Beverages

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhythm Shorties is the CBD brand's newest offering. The line of smaller beverages is designed for on-premise cocktail and mocktail mixing. With its new small size, the CBD beverage is ideal for hotel minibars and subscription boxes. Known for its delicious and functional wellness drinks, the company is branching...

TrendHunter.com

Sought-After Seasonal Beverages

With the autumn season officially upon us, Oskar Blues Brewery recently released two of its most sought-after seasonal beers - Death by Coconut Irish Porter and Ten FIDY Imperial Stout. The former features a semi-sweet Irish Porter with notes of creamy coconut and smooth chocolate. The latter boasts a burly malt flavor with flavors of chocolate-covered caramel, plum, espresso, and black licorice. Fans can now purchase the new beverages nationwide on draft and in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cannabis-Infused Aperitif Beverages

Artet's Founders' Blend was created in collaboration with California-based, sustainable cannabis company Aster Farms and it features Honeydew Funk live resin. The first-of-its-kind non-alcoholic cannabis-infused aperitif beverage boasts live resin from Aster Farms that's "derived from the cleanest sun-grown cannabis" and useful for providing a uniquely euphoric effect. Thanks to the use of live resin, a high degree of the plant's components are retained as an extract.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Antioxidant-Rich CBD Waters

The Karma CBD Water drinks are launching from the brand as an expansion of its functional water beverages that will provide consumers with a way to hydrate and enjoy the benefits of cannabis at the same time. The drinks come in five flavor options including Blueberry Yuzu, Cranberry Lime, Lavender...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

CBD Weight Loss Products

TRIM by SUNMED is the name of a new CBD weight loss product line that shares cutting-edge plant science based on the findings from a first-of-its-kind human clinical study. THC-V has been shown to have effective and natural appetite suppressing benefits and this is a key component of the new CBD weight loss line. It is said that "THC-V targets receptors in the brain associated with cravings, which lets the body know that it is satisfied." The products are easy to incorporate into a daily routine thanks to forms such as tinctures and soft gel capsules.
WEIGHT LOSS
Time Out Global

Rubyos CBD

As the CBD is getting ready to reopen, the team behind Newtown's beloved Rubyos is preparing to relaunch their new venue on York Street. After a brief two-week opening back in June, just days before the lockdown 2.0, Rubyos owner’s Badrul Haider is excited to share his love for experimenting with flavours and spices once more.
RESTAURANTS
kirklandreporter.com

cbdMD CBD Drinks Review – Quality CBD Powdered Drink Mix?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, has been a popular emerging powerhouse boasting numerous health benefits for everyday use. This naturally occurring ingredient is a compound found in the hemp plant. Recent research has shown the need for additional CBD in your body’s endocannabinoid system. As a result, there are a variety of...
DRINKS
thebendmag.com

Six Fall Beverages to Try this Season

Fall is officially here and local restaurants, bars, and coffee shops have released their seasonal menus! From classic coffee drinks that make you feel all cozy inside to autumnal twists on delicious cocktails, we're breaking down six different fall beverages to try while you still can. Classic Autumn Coffees. If...
FOOD & DRINKS
L.A. Weekly

Best CBD Topicals of 2021

CBD is a chemical compound found in the cannabis Sativa plant. More and more people are incorporating it into their wellness routine to experience natural pain relief and benefit from the relaxing, anti-inflammatory properties. CBD can be consumed in various forms, including oils, edibles, and topicals. Why Choose Topicals Over...
PHARMACEUTICALS
sanjuanjournal.com

Arthro CBD Review: High Quality Extra Strength CBD Capsules?

Taking CBD gummies has now become a fad around the world. Everyone wants to use CBD to suit their body pains, aches, and emotional issues, thanks to the non-psychoactive effect of CBD. CBD (Cannabidiol) is an extract of the hemp plant. The health benefits of the hemp plant have been noticed for a long time, but its psychoactive and addictive effects have prevented it from getting official authorization from the government. Nevertheless, it is a different situation for CBD. CBD has managed to enter the medical industry, thanks to approval from several states and countries. CBD’s popularity has grown massively, and it is gradually becoming a household name in the health and wellness industry. There are many CBD products in the market, and each claims to offer an effective remedy for pain and aches. The question that strikes the mind is: can you trust them all; this is because some products are undeniable scams.
PHARMACEUTICALS
L.A. Weekly

Best CBD Gummies: Top CBD Candy and CBD Oil Gunnies of 2021

One of the most convenient, playful, and easy methods of consuming CBD is through CBD gummies. You don’t have to measure anything, and you can keep them in your bag for a portable and discrete option for managing your wellness. Are you on the hunt for the tastiest, juiciest, most...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TrendHunter.com

Affordable CBD Beauty Collections

Over the last couple of years, CBD has permeated every industry and for skincare fans, the quest of finding affordable CBD beauty ranges has been a challenge. Luckily, brands like elf cosmetics exist. The brand boasts a powerful and high-quality Full Spectrum CBD Collection consisting of a 50mg CBD Facial...
SKIN CARE
The Daily World

Best CBD Cream: Review Top CBD Pain Relief Creams & Balms

Due to how beneficial Cannabidiol is, hemp extract is now being pumped into different types of products. There has been a lot of fuss regarding topical CBD creams recently. And as some of our team members were suffering from chronic pain and joint pain, we thought it would be a good time to check them out.
HEALTH
FanSided

Coffee beers are the perfect winter beverage

While it might not be a warm mug in your hands, coffee beers are a perfect winter beverage. Even though some people might imagine a mulled wine or robust cocktail by the fire, the reality is that a coffee beer offers a robust flavor that is perfect on a chilly night.
DRINKS
Observer

Best CBD Oil for Pets—Top Pet CBD Brands for 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. With so many CBD brands on the market, it can be...
PET SERVICES
TrendHunter.com

Hopped Hot Sauces

The Raven King Hot Sauce by Tring Brewery was produced in collaboration with Grim Reaper Foods. The brewery opted for a hopped hot sauce, inspired by its flagship Raven King IPA. Grim Reaper Foods, an award-winning company, helped Tring Brewery make the sauce using fresh IPA, fruity American hops, pineapple, and spicy scotch bonnet chilies.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Black Truffle QSR Menus

The Shake Shack Black Truffle Menu has been unveiled by the brand as a new range of menu items for consumers seeking out a premium option to try out. The menu has two items in all including the Black Truffle Burger and the Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce, which are achieved with real black truffle sauce. The Black Truffle Burger is topped with gruyere cheese along with black truffle sauce and crispy shallots, while the Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce are crinkle-cut with garlic Parmesan cheese on top and a creamy black truffle sauce.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Automated Dosing Coffee Grinders

The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder is a powerful countertop appliance for avid coffee drinkers that will enable them to prepare beans to the exact level required when making different kinds of brews. The unit is outfitted with 70 settings to choose from to let users change up the grind level...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Naturally Derived Detergent Sheets

Frey is launching its water and plastic-free laundry detergent sheets. The Y-Combinator alumni company is known for its line of eco-friendly laundry and personal care products. The eco-focused brand noticed a lack of scent options in the eco-friendly laundry sector. Its new laundry detergent sheets are available in a variety of scents to offset the lack thereof within the industry.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

International Cuisine Pastry Products

This new Ginsters bakes range is being launched by the UK-based savory pastry brand to provide consumers with a way to enjoy premium flavors from different parts of the world in a simple way. The product range includes pastries that are made with British meat and is completely free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, while also being suitable for hot or cold consumption. The bakes are inspired by American and North African fusion cuisine, and come in four varieties including Cajun Spiced Chicken, Harissa Spiced Chicken, Mac & Cheese and Philly Cheese Steak.
FOOD & DRINKS

