Sharon trustees address increase in COVID-19 cases

SHARON — During the Sharon Board of Trustees Sept. 28 meeting, Trustee Kimberly Bolas Miller provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Medina County. Miller stated the Medina County Health Department (MCHD) has reported an increase in cases of the virus within the county, and MCHD has urged employers to follow all steps listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning their employees. Miller said MCHD has encouraged the use of remote meetings, adding officials will continue to follow the safety protocols presented by MCHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She encouraged the public to visit www.medinahealth.org for COVID-19 updates.