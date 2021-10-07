Letter: Mask compromise

I have been watching the Assembly meetings with the public debate on YouTube, so am pretty familiar with every argument for and against masking. I was at Costco recently during senior hours, and out of all the people in the store, I only saw three unmasked individuals. The thought occured to me that we could reach a compromise on this issue by proposing that certain hours be mask-only and certain hours be mask-optional. For example, the hours from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. could be mask-optional and the hours of 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. be mask-only. The hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. could be a combo. I know this won’t do everything that a mask ordinance would do to mitigate the spread, but it might curb some of the cases, and would provide security to those of us that prefer to go shopping where others are masked.