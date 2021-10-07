CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

3 things to watch for in Game 1 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, including road struggles and the need for a role player to step up

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJcow_0cJuZV5000
Chicago White Sox left fielder Leury García (28) catches a late throw to prevent Cincinnati Reds shortstop José Barrero (38) from stealing in the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 29, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

When the first pitch of the American League Division Series is thrown Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Chicago White Sox’s quest for their first World Series title since 2005 kicks off.

After finishing atop the the AL Central, the Sox get the Houston Astros, whom they went 2-5 against in the regular season.

Ahead of Game 1, here are three things to watch for.

1. Can the White Sox reverse road struggles and thwart Houston’s home field advantage?

The Sox do not want to return to Chicago for Sunday’s Game 3 facing elimination and needing to win three straight against the Astros to advance. So, it’s imperative they avoid letting Houston take momentum and get off to a good start in the ALDS.

The Sox dominated at Guaranteed Rate Field this year — their 53 home wins were the most in the AL and third most in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (58) and San Francisco Giants (54). The Sox haven’t played a playoff game in front of their home crowd since Game 3 of the 2008 ALDS versus the Tampa Bay Rays, an elimination game the Sox won 5-3 before being knocked out the next day.

Their home success this year is a stark contrast to their performance on the road. The Sox enter the postseason with a 40-41 road record — the only club among the 10 playoff teams with a losing road mark. Meanwhile, the Astros’ 51 victories at Minute Maid Park are second-most in the AL behind the Sox and Rays. Beyond home-road record splits, the Sox must also elevate their play against good teams. They finished 27-29 versus teams with a winning record while the Astros went 45-32.

The Sox clearly possess the talent, both offensively and on the pitching staff, to make a deep postseason run. Finding success on the road in Game 1 will go a long way in making that happen.

2. Who among the Sox’s non-star players will step up offensively?

The Sox are not short on thump in the lineup. Their projected starting lineup features five hitters with a 115 OPS+ or higher. Overall, the Sox have six players (minimum 150 plate appearances) with at least a 115 OPS+, tied with three other teams for second-most in the majors. The only teams with more are the Dodgers and Astros, each with seven.

There are plenty of capable hitters able to carry the Sox offense — starting with Tim Anderson on down through José Abreu, Yasmani Grandal, Luis Robert and Yoán Moncada, who can all slug. The Sox boast star talent, but at some point they will need a role player to step up. The most obvious spots are at second base and right field where they have received the most inconsistent production, rating 25th and 26th, respectively, in wins above average at those two positions.

César Hernández has underwhelmed since being acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline. Leury García is poised to step up in October after closing out with a .337/.371/.490 slash line in 26 games during the final month of the season. Perhaps García becomes the regular at second in the postseason while Andrew Vaughn and Adam Engel split time in right field. If Hernández continues to start, the Sox need more from the switch hitter.

3. In a battle between the two oldest managers in baseball, how aggressive will Tony La Russa be with his in-game moves?

Although better than a one game win-or-go-home showdown as in the wild-card games, a five-game series doesn’t leave much room for miscues. One team could be on the brink of elimination by the time the series comes to Chicago on Sunday night.

La Russa, who turned 77 on Monday, is managing in his 15th career postseason and first since winning the World Series in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals. His regular-season tendencies suggest he sticks with his lineup regulars rather turning to his bench in-game, and he isn’t afraid to engage in small ball.

Only three managers used pinch hitters less frequently than La Russa when adjusting for the two leagues. Comparatively, Dusty Baker’s Astros rank 16th in that category. La Russa also sits in the bottom third of pinch runners used per game, slightly less frequently than his Houston counterpart (15th overall).

When evaluating La Russa’s in-game bench usage, it’s not ideal comparing his choices this year to when he last managed, which came in the National League where inherently there are more in-game moves without a designated hitter. Although how the game is played has changed over the years, La Russa has called on pinch hitters and pinch runners less than all but one of his 19 seasons managing the Sox and Oakland Athletics (1979-1995).

Of course, some of these decisions relate to personnel. The Sox lineup clearly is stacked with hitters a manager would want in the game, often regardless of the situation or pitching matchup. And without needing to worry about hitting for a pitcher, an AL team can build its bench a little differently. But La Russa’s bench strategy patterns are worth keeping in mind heading into Game 1 of the ALDS.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Leury García
Person
Yasmani Grandal
The Spun

Video: Major Controversy In White Sox vs. Astros

Another ALDS Game 3, another umpiring controversy. Less than an hour after the controversial “ground rule double” in the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of their series, we had a controversial ruling in Game 3 of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago White Sox#The Houston Astros#The White Sox#The Los Angeles Dodgers#San Francisco Giants#The Tampa Bay Rays
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Craig Kimbrel era was short lived

It was a very exciting day when the Chicago White Sox acquired Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs. It was tough to see them give up Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer but they were getting one of the five best relievers in the history of the sport during one of his best years. Unfortunately, things aren’t working out as planned.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: An epic win extends the Chicago White Sox season as playoff baseball returns to the South Side for the 1st time in 13 years

Chicago White Sox fans filed into the ballpark early on a warm fall Sunday night, some heading to the sports bars to watch the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears win over the Las Vegas Raiders and others just to soak in the atmosphere. Playoff baseball had returned to the South Side for the first time since 2008, and a packed house of 40,288 black-clad fans was there to greet the Sox. What ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Schedule Set For White Sox ALDS Playoff Series Against Houston Astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday. The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary: Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m. Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m. Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m. *Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD *Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013. Set your alarms. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/vwq1v79xZO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 4, 2021
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind ...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Start times set for first games of ALDS between Astros, White Sox

The Astros and White Sox will open the American League Division Series at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. Game 2 on Friday is scheduled for a 1:07 p.m. first pitch. The teams will meet in prime time for Game 3 on Sunday, a 7:07 p.m. first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field. Games 1 and 3 will air on FS1 while Game 2 will be broadcast by MLB Network.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Why one Chicago hospital has been slammed with ambulances | Marist students protest after peers knelt during Spanish-language song | White Sox ousted from playoffs

Good morning, Chicago. A season that began with lofty expectations ended short of the ultimate goal for the Chicago White Sox, who were eliminated from the playoffs with a 10-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Despite the disappointment, fans see a bright future on the South Side. The Sox’s core is set up to contend in the coming years, columnist ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Astros’ Fans Get To Know your ALDS Foe: the Chicago White Sox

The Houston Astros clinched the AL West Thursday night, winning their fourth AL title in the last five years. Now, once the team stops celebrating and Dusty Baker stops drinking beer from a shoe, the Astros can turn their focus to a deep World Series run. Houston sits as the...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Will Face Houston Astros In ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — Buckle up. It will once again be the Red Sox and the Astros doing battle for a trip to the World Series. Houston won its ALDS series over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and now will face the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. It’s a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, which Boston won in five games. It will pit Red Sox skipper Alex Cora against his former team, the same team that put all the blame for their 2017 cheating scandal on their former bench coach. It should provide plenty of storylines and juicy quotes...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy