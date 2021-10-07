CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena-Area Fishing Report

By Troy Humphrey, Chris Hurley / Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks
Cover picture for the articleCanyon Ferry: Walleye action picked up this past weekend with the best results being while slowly trolling bottom bouncers, Lindy or Slow Death rigs along the west shore from Hole-in-the-wall to Pond 4 in 15 to 25 feet of water. A few perch are being caught along with the walleye....

