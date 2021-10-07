Helena-Area Fishing Report

Look For: Red drum, flounder, black drum, spotted seatrout, bluefish, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel. Comments: Ah, October! The air and water temperatures are trending down, the creeks are filled with mullet and menhaden, yellow butterflies are in the air and fantastic fall fishing is on the horizon. But it’s not quite here yet. “It’s been kind of tough,” said Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions in Murrells Inlet. “I’ve been catching some reds here and there and some small flounder while fishing for reds. It’s been very spotty.” Connolly notes most of the red drum have measured over South Carolina’s 15-23 inch slot limit or right at the upper end of the slot. He has used live and cut finger mullet to catch the reds. Ronald “Catfish” Stalvey of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle in Conway has personally found a very good bite of black drum in Murrells Inlet and Winyah Bay simply using cut shrimp on a Carolina rig. On the north end, Capt. Chris Ossman of Fine Catch Charters says the annual autumn event of bull red drum moving into the inlets and bays on a spawning mission is underway. The fish, most measuring 35-40 inches, have made a showing at the Little River jetties. “(Oct. 22) must have been the first time they showed up,” said Ossman. “It was on fire, one after another. They were hitting anything, live mullet, cut mullet, cut pogey, live pogey.” Now, Ossman says, boats are lined up on both sides of the jetties targeting the bull reds on nice weather days, which have been prevalent of late. Anglers should remember these fish comprise the spawning stock of red drum with the future of the species hanging in the balance. It is imperative to carefully revive and release each fish to give it the optimum chance to survive. Ossman has also caught reds within the slot and some over in the creeks of the Little River area, with small “peanut” pogeys working best for bait. Ossman has caught spotted seatrout on shell bottoms especially near oyster banks with drop-offs. Live shrimp are a prime bait for trout, but the estuaries are full of bait stealers such as pinfish and croakers. Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service in Georgetown noted the cold front that moved through a week ago had a big impact on the water temperature. “It went from 84 to 77 degrees in about five days,” said McDonald. On Tuesday in Winyah Bay, McDonald’s crew produced six bull reds or, as he calls them, channel bass measuring from 38-44 inches. Last Saturday McDonald produced 13 trout with four keepers on a variety of plastic grubs. “It was no special color, we’d switch until we’d catch a few,” said McDonald. Tarpon are still active in the bay, as McDonald observed on Tuesday. “Tarpon had mullet schooled up and were busting on them,” said McDonald.

CONWAY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO