CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grasonville, MD

Perry’s Corner Road in Grasonville will be Closed to Traffic Starting October 18

shoreupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA portion of Perry’s Corner Road in Grasonville will be closed to all but local traffic beginning October 18, 2021 and remain closed until construction is completed. Construction is expected to last four months. The area of Perry’s Corner that will be closed is from a new subdivision located across from the entrance of Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center to Main Street. To expedite construction, the county is allowing contractors to work on Saturdays and the closure will continue even during off times when no work is being done.

www.shoreupdate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Grasonville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Bay#School Buses
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy