Perry’s Corner Road in Grasonville will be Closed to Traffic Starting October 18

A portion of Perry’s Corner Road in Grasonville will be closed to all but local traffic beginning October 18, 2021 and remain closed until construction is completed. Construction is expected to last four months. The area of Perry’s Corner that will be closed is from a new subdivision located across from the entrance of Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center to Main Street. To expedite construction, the county is allowing contractors to work on Saturdays and the closure will continue even during off times when no work is being done.