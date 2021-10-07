CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Inmate dies at Virginia for profit prison, fifth death investigation this year

By Emma North
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1nY6_0cJuYdE900

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate died unexpectedly at Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Sept. 30.

The Virginia Department of Corrections informed 8News about the death on Wednesday. This is the third inmate to die at the prison since the beginning of August. The other two inmate deaths occurred within just days of each other. Five inmates have died at Lawrenceville Correctional Center this year.

VA Senator calls for more regulation of social media platforms

The correctional center is Virginia’s only prison for profit.

According to VDOC, the Medical Examiner will determine the inmate’s cause of death. A death investigation is underway which VDOC says is common practice for any situation where a death was not anticipated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Roland B. Joints
6d ago

This private prison needs to be closed down. If the state will not close it down the feds should. These prisons are run to make a profit. This place is a dark stain on our state. We don't need private prisons in Virginia.

Reply
5
Jafo
6d ago

Really don't want to believe I'm reading this headline ! Gotham City has taken over and this is only the beginning , chaos is the new norm , Prisons are supervised 24 / 7 and if this can happen here imagine the possibilities ? The new norm is unacceptable and law enforcement has limited ambition to enforcement , and judges have even less ambition to enforce punishments , example : The insurrection attempt on 1/6/21 , 6 mo sentences home arrest for breaking into the Capital Bldg. while armed and chanting to hang the Vice President ( Boy Wonder ) . We are in the beginning of the end ! DEFEND YOURSELF !

Reply
3
Related
WDVM 25

Maryland couple faces federal judge in West Virginia on espionage charges

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A federal judge in Martinsburg, West Virginia ordered a Maryland couple held in confinement on charges they tried to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets. A black unmarked van driven by U.S. Marshals whisked Jonathan and Diana Toebbe away from the federal courthouse in Martinsburg after their preliminary hearing on espionage charges. […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

2 children dead after Hagerstown fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A fire that took place in Hagerstown on Thursday night claimed the lives of two children. First responders said that the fire started on the second floor of a house on Noland Drive. The call first came in around 7 p.m. First responders got there within two minutes when they found that the two kids were trapped inside the blazing house.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrenceville, VA
Government
City
Washington, VA
City
Lawrenceville, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Lawrenceville, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
WDVM 25

Four suspects charged for stabbing a man

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Four suspects have been charged for attacking and stabbing a man multiple times last month in Frederick, Maryland. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 on the 1100 block of Key Parkway. The four suspected identified and charged are: 22-year-old Kermee Andile Jormeyan Jr., 24-year-old Joshua Emmett White, 28-year-old […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

17-year-old suspected of breaking into cars gets shot by police

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 17-year-old boy from northeast D.C. who is suspected of breaking into cars in the Shaw neighborhood is recovering after being shot by responding Metropolitan Police officers. The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. MPD said there were multiple calls about a person breaking into cars in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Washington Dc#The Inmate#Vdoc#The Medical Examiner#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Poolesville homeowner shoots man after attempted break-in

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning in Poolesville. Police said the shooting happened in the 18000 block of River Road around 9 a.m. They first responded to a call from a homeowner who said that a man was trying to break into his house. While on the phone, the homeowner shot at the man, killing him.
POOLESVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Early morning shooting leaves 3 people injured, suspect still at large

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting three people early on Saturday morning. Officers were called to Killdeer Court in the Ballenger Creek neighborhood of Frederick at around 1:30 in the morning for a report of a shooting in progress. When officers […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Restored military vehicles roll through Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is known for its historic planes, but the former Fairchild Factory was home to other historic vehicles this weekend. Vehicles featured at the 47th East Coast Military Vehicle Rally range from early World War II up to currently issued military vehicles like the Unimog and other newer […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

665
Followers
376
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy